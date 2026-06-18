Hat-trick, two red cards, horrifying injury: Canada beat Qatar 6-0

Shafaq News- Vancouver (Updated at 03:05)

Canada secured the first World Cup victory in their history on Friday, beating Qatar 6-0 in a Group B match overshadowed by two Qatari red cards and a horrifying injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.

Jonathan David scored a hat-trick as the co-hosts produced their biggest result on the World Cup stage, while Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba, and an own goal completed the scoring.

The match's defining moment came early in the second half when Kone suffered a severe leg injury following a challenge by Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo. Medical staff treated Kone on the pitch before he was stretchered off, while players from both teams reacted with visible distress.

Saliba later dedicated his goal to Kone by holding up his teammate's shirt.

Qatar had already been reduced to 10 men in the first half when Homam Ahmed was sent off for denying a clear scoring opportunity. Madibo was initially shown a yellow card for the challenge on Kone, but the decision was upgraded to a red card after review, leaving Qatar with nine men for the remainder of the match.

Canada took full advantage of the numerical superiority, with the hosts moving into a strong position in Group B. The victory lifted Canada to four points after their opening draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While the result strengthened Canada's hopes of reaching the knockout stage, attention after the final whistle centered on Kone's condition following one of the tournament's most disturbing injury scenes so far.