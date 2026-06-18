Iran waives Hormuz transit fees for 60 days

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Thursday set rules for commercial ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz under its memorandum with the United States, requiring vessels to apply through a designated corridor authority while pledging no transit fees for 60 days.

Iranian state media, citing the Supreme National Security Council, said commercial ships must submit crossing requests to the corridor administration, follow assigned routes and schedules, and operate within the framework set by the agreement. Iran will also provide security for approved vessels during the 60-day period and will not charge fees for passage.

On March 31, Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission approved a toll plan requiring vessels to pay transit fees in Iranian rials, though Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei later denied that Tehran sought “transit tolls,” but explained that ships could be charged for navigation, security, insurance, environmental protection, and other services.

Earlier on Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) lifted the military blockade on maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, which had been in place since April 13.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian remotely signed the memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. The 14-point pact, among other things, provides for free commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz and commits both sides to negotiate a final agreement, also within the 60 days.

That period begins on Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance said, stressing that Washington wants Hormuz to remain toll-free.