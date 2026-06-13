Body found near Iran's World Cup base in Tijuana

Shafaq News- Tijuana

Mexican authorities discovered a decomposing body inside the trunk of an abandoned vehicle parked directly across from Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, where Iran's national football team has been preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tijuana prosecutor's office confirmed Friday.

Police located the body in the trunk of a gray Toyota SUV with California license plates, parked in the lot of a supermarket directly opposite the stadium. Forensic specialists in white protective suits examined and removed the remains at the scene, with AFP journalists present.

The Tijuana prosecutor's office said a patrol unit responded to the area following reports from nearby residents. Authorities believe the vehicle had been abandoned since Wednesday, and with temperatures in Tijuana reaching 28 degrees Celsius, investigators suspect the body had been inside the car for several days before the odor prompted the discovery.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed, and the circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

Prosecutors stated there was no immediate indication that the discovery was linked to the Iranian delegation or the World Cup. Iran's team convoy departed the stadium just minutes after forensic personnel removed the body from the scene.

Iran had originally planned to hold its pre-tournament camp in Arizona but shifted its base to Mexico amid ongoing hostilities with the United States. Since it arrived in Tijuana, the team has been under heavy security and is escorted between its hotel and the stadium by armed soldiers.

Tijuana, situated on the US-Mexico border, recorded more than 1,200 homicides in 2025 alone, according to official statistics, making it one of the most violent cities in the region.

Iran, known as Team Melli, is scheduled to open its 2026 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Tuesday. The team will subsequently face Belgium and Egypt in Group Seven, with all three matches to be played in the United States.