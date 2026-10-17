Barcelona thrashes Real Betis in La Liga

Barcelona thrashes Real Betis in La Liga
2026-10-17T19:26:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Seville

Barcelona maintained its perfect start to the La Liga season with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis at La Cartuja on Saturday, securing its ninth consecutive league win and moving to 27 points.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a curling shot from outside the penalty area, before Valentín Gómez equalized with a header in the 27th. Rodri restored Barcelona's lead in the 41st minute, heading home a Fermín López corner for his first goal for the club.

Betis appeared to equalize again before halftime through Giovani Lo Celso, but the referee disallowed the goal following a VAR review for a handball by Cucho Hernández in the buildup.

Gabriel Jesus extended Barcelona's lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute, finishing a pass from Yamal shortly after having another effort ruled out for offside. Former Barcelona winger Ez Abde responded two minutes later, reducing the deficit to 3-2.

The match took another turn when Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal received a straight red card for headbutting Yamal during an altercation following Abde's goal. Eric García restored Barcelona's two-goal advantage in the 62nd minute before substitute Dani Olmo completed the scoring in the 81st.

Raphinha returned from injury as a second-half substitute, while García later left the field with an apparent muscle problem, leaving both teams with 10 players at full time.

Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Real Madrid in El Clásico on October 25.

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