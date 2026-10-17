Shafaq News- Beirut/ Damascus

An Israeli airstrike hit Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil districts in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese media outlets reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage.

In Syria, SANA reported that Israeli troops detained two people heading toward farmland west of Tarnajah village in northern Quneitra. Further south, a force of more than 10 military vehicles entered the Al-Razaniyah and Abu Madhara farm areas, searched several homes, and detained two others before releasing one and withdrawing.

Earlier today, two Israeli military vehicles advanced into Wadi Al-Ruqqad in western Daraa, while a patrol of six vehicles entered the village of Al-Asha in Quneitra.