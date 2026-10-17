Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Mardin Kok Kaya and Qahtan al-Wandawi have emerged as the leading candidates to become Kirkuk's next governor following Mohammed Samaan Agha's appointment to Iraq's federal cabinet, a political source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Al-Wandawi, who heads the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Kirkuk branch, and Kok Kaya were being considered for the remainder of the governor's term under a political agreement allocating the post to the Turkmen community.

Samaan Agha is expected to formally submit his resignation to the Kirkuk Provincial Council, which will vote on his successor, the source added.

Kirkuk's first deputy governor, Rebwar Taha, will temporarily assume the governor's duties until the council elects a replacement.

Samaan Agha was appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs after receiving parliamentary approval and taking the constitutional oath.