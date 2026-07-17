Atletico to Barcelona: Julian Alvarez will stay

Shafaq News- Madrid

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo dismissed Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez, stating that counterpart Joan Laporta “already knows” where the Argentina striker will play next season.

Laporta had confirmed that Barcelona submitted a substantial offer for the 26-year-old, with the club unwilling to leave the proposal open indefinitely, but Atletico have maintained that Alvarez is not for sale and remains central to their plans, with his contract running until June 2030.

Barcelona first contacted Atletico in April before publicly confirming their bid on July 1. Arsenal have also been linked with the forward, although Barcelona are reportedly his preferred destination.

The pursuit has revived scrutiny of Barcelona’s failure to sign Alvarez earlier in his career. Agent Josep Maria Minguella previously explained that the club were offered the River Plate striker for about $23 million in 2021 but instead signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City for approximately $69 million.

Alvarez later joined City before moving to Atletico in 2024.

He recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances during the 2025-26 season, including 10 Champions League goals.

The striker is currently focused on Argentina’s World Cup campaign and has not addressed the latest transfer claims. La Albiceleste will face Spain in Sunday’s final at New York/ New Jersey Stadium.