Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraq won four medals, including three golds and one silver, in athletics at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, with victories in the 100-meter and 400-meter races and shot put.

Mohammed Fahd Al-Shalhoub secured gold in the 100 meters, accompanied by runner Al-Kayed Ahmed Fahd Al-Shalhoub, while Mohammed Reda Zaidan claimed gold in the 400 meters.

In the shot put competitions, Jarrah Nassar won gold, while fellow Iraqi Waldan Nizar took silver.

Iraq also won two silver medals on Wednesday, with Rasoul Kadhim finishing second in the men's 80-kg para powerlifting event and Idris Sami taking silver in the 100-meter T35 race. On Tuesday, Paralympic champion Najla Imad secured gold in women's table tennis.

The fifth Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya area, with athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees competing across 18 sports.