Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a blaze at an oil refinery in the Al-Jbeissa fields of Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province, with no casualties reported, a Shafaq News correspondent said.

Fire crews and the gas fields directorate, working with the province's emergency and disaster management teams, brought the fire under control before it spread to other parts of the facility, which has been undergoing rehabilitation for some time.

Initial information pointed to a leak of flammable material following a power outage, according to the province's emergency and disaster management directorate.

The facility had already sustained damage and was undergoing partial rehabilitation ahead of a planned return to service.