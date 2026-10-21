Shafaq News- Gaza

Hospitals in Gaza have run out of the oil needed to operate electricity generators, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, warning that critical and life-saving departments could shut down as Israeli restrictions continue to limit the entry of fuel, oil and spare parts.

The warning follows a September 16 announcement by the ministry that 70% of hospital generators had gone out of service because of shortages of fuel, oil and spare parts under the Israeli blockade.

In its statement, the ministry warned that the remaining generators could suffer immediate mechanical deterioration and breakdown because of the oil shortage. It said the generators were operating under complex technical and engineering conditions and that hospitals needed more than 2,500 liters of oil each month to keep them running.

The ministry also cautioned that emergency measures involving limited oil supplies could not ensure the generators’ continued operation. Extended operating hours have increased oil consumption, while the generators urgently require maintenance, it said.

It called on the relevant authorities to meet their humanitarian responsibilities and intervene immediately to ensure that oil and spare parts needed to keep hospital generators running are allowed into Gaza.

Hospitals across the territory have relied on generators to power medical equipment and critical departments since Israel cut electricity supplies to Gaza in October 2023. The territory’s only power plant also shut down after running out of fuel.

The crisis has continued despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025, as Israeli restrictions on supplies needed to rehabilitate Gaza’s health system persist. The system sustained widespread damage during the war that began in October 2023.