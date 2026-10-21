Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba rejects the terms "restriction," "handover," and "disarmament" regarding the "sacred weapons of the resistance," military deputy Abdul Qader Al-Karbalaei said on Wednesday.

Read more: Iraq's Al-Nujaba reiterates opposition to disarmament

https://t.co/zask6gANZl — عبد القادر الكربلائي (@abdul_qader1oct) October 21, 2026

Dismissing reports circulated by some media outlets as false, Al-Karbalaei said the movement's decision not to participate in Iraq's political process also remained firm and unchanged. Al-Nujaba will remain “among Iraqis, share their hardships and concerns, and advocate for their rights, while expressing hope for a prosperous, fully sovereign Iraq free from corruption,” he added.

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The statement comes as Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi pursues a plan to bring weapons outside state institutions under government control by June 30, 2027. On October 5, Al-Zaidi said three Iraqi armed factions had handed over their weapons, and two others had agreed to do so, while negotiations over weapons-control arrangements continued.

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