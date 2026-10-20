Israel strikes kill seven Palestinians across Gaza

Israel strikes kill seven Palestinians across Gaza
2026-10-20T20:52:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed seven Palestinians on Tuesday, according to Gaza's Civil Defense and hospitals in the enclave.

Two men were killed in Israeli strikes targeting a cemetery in the town of Al-Zawayda and an area in Wadi Gaza, in central Gaza, according to Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defense, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike in the Jabalia area killed another person, Bassal and Al-Shifa Hospital said. The hospital also reported receiving the body of a man killed in a separate strike in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Another Israeli strike hit an apartment in a residential building near Al-Shifa Hospital in the western Gaza City neighborhood of Al-Rimal, killing a man and his wife and injuring several other people.

In southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital reported receiving the body of a teenager killed by Israeli gunfire south of Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,480, with 175,539 others injured.

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