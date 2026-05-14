Women’s presence plummets in new Iraqi cabinet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi included just one woman among its confirmed ministers, down from three in the caretaker government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In the new cabinet, Sarwa Abulwahid remains the sole female minister, taking over the Environment portfolio. She also leads the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed) parliamentary bloc, a Kurdish party currently holding six parliamentary seats.

Under al-Sudani’s government, formed in October 2022, three women held ministerial posts: Taif Sami Mohammed as Finance Minister, Hiyam Aboud al-Yasiri as Communications Minister, and Evan Faeq Gabro as Minister of Migration and Displacement, representing the Christian quota.

While the Iraqi constitution guarantees women 25% of seats in the 329-member parliament, there is no comparable requirement for cabinet positions, leaving female representation in government dependent on political bargaining and party choices.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Council of Representatives approved 14 ministerial nominees by absolute majority vote, filling key portfolios across economic, social, and diplomatic sectors. Lawmakers rejected nominees for the ministries of Planning, Culture, Reconstruction, Higher Education, and Interior.

Read more: Quotas without a cause: Iraqi Women counted, rights discounted