WHO condemns strike on Iraq’s Habbaniyah health facility

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq condemned a strike on a health facility at Habbaniyah base in western Al-Anbar province, after an attack that killed and wounded medical staff and fighters and disrupted services.

In a statement on Wednesday, WHO said reports indicated the airstrike caused casualties, including among healthcare workers, and led to the destruction of the facility, severely affecting medical services. “Health facilities, staff and patients must be protected at all times,” the organization said.

Iraq’s defense ministry said the strike hit a military clinic and engineering unit at the base, followed by machine-gun fire from aircraft, killing seven personnel and wounding 13 others.

A security source told Shafaq News that a senior officer in charge of army medical services was among the dead, while six members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded.

The attack marks the second strike on Habbaniyah within 24 hours. A previous strike yesterday killed 15 PMF members and wounded 14 others, including senior commander Saad Duwai.