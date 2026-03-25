Habbaniyah base attack kills military medical officer, Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An Iraqi army medical commander was killed, and six Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members were wounded in an airstrike on Habbaniyah Air Base in Al-Anbar province on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News that unidentified warplanes carried out multiple strikes targeting the PMF’s medical and intelligence headquarters inside the joint base, adding the toll remains preliminary and may rise.