Iraq to summon US Envoy over strike on Habbaniyah military facility

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq decided on Wednesday to summon the acting US chargé d’affaires and file a formal protest after a strike targeted the Habbaniyah military clinic in al-Anbar province, killing seven and injuring 13 Iraqi soldiers.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said the attack, which struck a Ministry of Defense facility, represents a violation of international law and the government and armed forces “retain the right to respond using all available means” in line with the United Nations Charter.

He said that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the US envoy and deliver a formal protest note, rejecting “irresponsible actions” that violate Iraq’s sovereignty. Iraq will also submit a documented complaint to the United Nations Security Council, supported by evidence and details of the incident.