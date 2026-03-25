Iraqi Defense Ministry: 7 killed in airstrike on Habbaniyah facility

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Seven Iraqi servicemen were killed and 13 others injured in an airstrike that hit a military medical facility in Habbaniyah of Al-Anbar province on Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The strike targeted the Habbaniyah military clinic and an engineering unit affiliated with the site command at 9:00 a.m. local time, followed by additional fire from an aircraft, as personnel were carrying out their duties.

Rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site, the ministry added, warning that the incident marks a serious escalation and “Iraq retains the right to take necessary measures in response, in line with applicable legal frameworks.”

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