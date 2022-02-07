Iraqi delegation discusses with ministry of Peshmerga military files of common interest

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense discussed, with the ministry of Peshmerga, the latest updates regarding the aid and coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.

The media office of the ministry of Peshmerga said that the deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs, Serbest Lezgin, received today the Iraqi delegation that included Jabbar al-Haidari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The two parties discussed ways to combat ISIS and solve technical and administrative problems.

Lezgin said that the Ministry looks forward to enhancing relations between the two parties, since the Peshmerga protects wide areas from ISIS terrorist gangs, stressing the need for support and cooperation with the Iraqi army.

The meeting shed light on the decision to form two joint forces from the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces, and activate the cooperation centers between the two parties.

By the end of the meeting, the two sides decided to activate joint committees between the two parties, upon the request of the US security coordination office, according to the statement.