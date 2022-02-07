Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi delegation discusses with ministry of Peshmerga military files of common interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-07T14:26:26+0000
Iraqi delegation discusses with ministry of Peshmerga military files of common interest

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense discussed, with the ministry of Peshmerga, the latest updates regarding the aid and coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.

The media office of the ministry of Peshmerga said that the deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs, Serbest Lezgin, received today the Iraqi delegation that included Jabbar al-Haidari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The two parties discussed ways to combat ISIS and solve technical and administrative problems.

Lezgin said that the Ministry looks forward to enhancing relations between the two parties, since the Peshmerga protects wide areas from ISIS terrorist gangs, stressing the need for support and cooperation with the Iraqi army.

The meeting shed light on the decision to form two joint forces from the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces, and activate the cooperation centers between the two parties.

By the end of the meeting, the two sides decided to activate joint committees between the two parties, upon the request of the US security coordination office, according to the statement.

related

PKK seeks to drag foreign forces into the Kurdistan Region territories, Peshmerga chief says 

Date: 2021-06-05 15:59:26
PKK seeks to drag foreign forces into the Kurdistan Region territories, Peshmerga chief says 

Kurdistan region Presidency affirms readiness to reorganize the Peshmerga ranks

Date: 2021-08-05 16:19:51
Kurdistan region Presidency affirms readiness to reorganize the Peshmerga ranks

The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Date: 2020-10-04 11:21:56
The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Ministry of Peshmerga needs its alliance to confront ISIS, official says

Date: 2021-12-06 17:33:54
Ministry of Peshmerga needs its alliance to confront ISIS, official says

Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-04-15 10:06:00
Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

Date: 2020-11-11 13:42:38
Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Date: 2021-12-12 14:15:25
Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Ministry of the Peshmerga and U.S. welcome the return of Unit 70

Date: 2021-06-21 17:46:55
Ministry of the Peshmerga and U.S. welcome the return of Unit 70