High-level delegation from Iraq's National Defense College visits Erbil

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from Iraq's National Defense College has paid a visit to the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, an official press release the Peshmerga ministry said on Saturday.

The press release said the delegation was welcomed by the military advisors of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Training of the Peshmerga Ministry, and several high-ranking officers.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Erbil International Airport.

The primary objective of the visit, as per the press release, is to "enhance relationships and collaboration, as well as coordination between both sides in the scientific field and in the development of military expertise in an academic context."

The press release said the delegation is scheduled to stay in the Kurdistan region for several days. During this time, they will visit various academic and military centers affiliated with the Peshmerga ministry.