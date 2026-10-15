Shafaq News- Baghdad

A teenage girl died by suicide at her home in Baghdad's al-Dora district, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The girl, born in 2010, reportedly used a piece of cloth suspended from the ceiling of a room in her family's home.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to Interior Ministry figures. A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs put the monthly average at 55 to 70 cases. The annual total rose from about 1,100 in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023 and nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases