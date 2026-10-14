Shafaq News- Babil

Iraqi and foreign tourists have flocked to the ancient city of Babil on Wednesday, as milder temperatures provide favorable conditions for exploring its historic landmarks.

The influx coincides with the Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts, organized by Iraq’s Ministry of Culture at the tourist resort within the archaeological city.

Read more: 150,000 archaeological sites, 556 tourists: Iraq's oil economy explains the gap

Shafaq News’ lens captured visitors exploring the city’s historic landmarks, including the Ishtar Gate, the Northern and Southern Palaces, the Lion of Babylon, and the Processional Street. Many also stopped to photograph the remains of one of the most prominent civilizations of the ancient world.

Read more: Babil Festival hosts artists from 42 countries