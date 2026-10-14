Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks killed more than five Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including two in a strike on a vehicle in southern Gaza.

مشاهد للمركبة التي قصفها الاحتلال شمال مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة. https://t.co/ty8TI8CBUU — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 14, 2026

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in Gaza City's Al-Rimal neighborhood killed a woman and wounded others, while another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces east of the city.

Separately, the Israeli military announced that its 99th Division had completed its mission in northern Gaza and withdrawn from the enclave after four months of operations east of the Yellow Line.

The military said its forces had destroyed above-ground and underground infrastructure and sought to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities. It claimed to have destroyed around eight kilometers of tunnels, including a surveillance operations room.

According to the Israeli military, more than 100 militants were killed during the operations, including individuals involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks and others accused of holding Israeli hostages. The 162nd Division will continue operations in the area, it added.

4 MONTHS OF OPERATIONS IN NORTHERN GAZA: 🔴100+ terrorists were eliminated, including terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre 🎯~8km of underground terror tunnels were neutralized 💥Numerous terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled https://t.co/acmCCETwkn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the overall Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, had reached 74,392, with 175,440 wounded.

The ministry said 1,501 Palestinians had been killed and 5,323 injured since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire, while another 838 bodies had been recovered.