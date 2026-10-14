Shafaq News- Washington/Tehran

The US military struck an Iran-linked dhow last week after it allegedly conducted surveillance and targeting operations against US Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 6. The crew was safely evacuated before the vessel was destroyed, and efforts are underway to repatriate its members.

On Oct. 6, U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners transiting regional waters in addition to U.S. Navy warships. Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 14, 2026

Meanwhile, security data released on Wednesday showed that at least 10 vessels had been attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday, the highest daily total since the war began on February 28, 2026.

A total of 23 attacks were recorded in the first half of October, nearly double the monthly average of incidents reported since the conflict began.

According to security firm Vanguard, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), four vessels came under attack on Tuesday and six on Sunday which recorded the highest daily total since the conflict began.

Maritime sources reported that two sailors were missing, while separate reports indicated that a container ship had sunk in the latest attacks.

The IMO said about 24 sailors had been killed in incidents near the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began.

Iran began targeting commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway in March in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. It has continued attacking ships using routes it has not approved.

The attacks have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for oil and other goods exported from Gulf countries.