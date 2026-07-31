US military redirects 30 commercial ships near Hormuz

US military redirects 30 commercial ships near Hormuz
2026-07-31T21:55:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Forces redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and inspected two others to ensure full compliance with security measures, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Friday.

CENTCOM also said that it facilitated the passage of about 30 ships through the blockade to deliver humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted two tankers attempting to transit the strategic Strait of Hormuz with what it described as "air support" from the US military.

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