US military redirects 30 commercial ships near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US Forces redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and inspected two others to ensure full compliance with security measures, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Friday.

CENTCOM also said that it facilitated the passage of about 30 ships through the blockade to deliver humanitarian aid.

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter is prepared for flight aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) as the warship supports the U.S. blockade against Iran while sailing in regional waters. As of July 31, CENTCOM has redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to… pic.twitter.com/4UklxP4IGM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 31, 2026

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted two tankers attempting to transit the strategic Strait of Hormuz with what it described as "air support" from the US military.