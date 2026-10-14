Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq produces around six billion eggs annually against domestic demand of nine billion, leaving a shortfall of three billion eggs, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday, citing supply disruptions and exchange rate fluctuations as factors behind rising prices.

Ministry spokesperson Qusay al-Hattab told Shafaq News that egg prices had risen during the summer for the first time, largely due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for imported poultry feed.

He said the ministry had redirected 50% to 60% of feed imports through alternative border crossings to limit the impact of supply disruptions on the poultry sector.

Al-Hattab also attributed recent price increases to exchange rate fluctuations, noting that the government had suspended customs duties on imported table eggs and certain meat products. Additional exemptions covered hatching eggs, live animals, and other products.

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He added that the ministry was working to restart several inactive poultry farms while addressing administrative obstacles, particularly license renewals. Previously, poultry farm operators needed approvals from 11 government bodies to renew their licenses. That requirement has now been reduced to two, with approvals from the other nine bodies eliminated, he said.