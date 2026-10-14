Nechirvan Barzani wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery

Nechirvan Barzani wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery
2026-10-14T21:31:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday wished Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following surgery to remove a lung tumor, praising the pontiff's commitment to peace, compassion, and dialogue.

Barzani recalled his meeting with the pope in May, expressing his appreciation for their discussions and extending his wishes for a full recovery.

On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that the 71-year-old pontiff had undergone successful surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove a tumor from his lung. Doctors subsequently confirmed that the tumor was cancerous.

Barzani met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on May 18, 2026, when they discussed the situation of various communities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani's Vatican diplomacy: Building Erbil's voice in the West

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