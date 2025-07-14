Services collapse fuels unrest in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A widening breakdown in public services and economic activity is driving unrest across Iraq, as communities face worsening conditions and limited response from authorities.

In Basra’s al-Hartha district, residents held a protest on Monday, calling for the dismissal of the district commissioner and urgent action to address years of neglect.

“There’s no functioning health center, no real development projects, and basic services are nearly absent,” Protest Representative Abbas al-Turki told Shafaq News, accusing local officials of prolonged inaction. He added that demonstrations would continue until serious steps are taken.

Participants pointed to long-standing gaps in education and infrastructure as well, saying their demands have been ignored despite repeated appeals.

Meanwhile, in al-Sulaymaniyah, the local Workers Union said delayed salaries and falling revenues have pushed many businesses to reduce staff.

“The downturn has impacted thousands of workers,” said Jalak Raouf, Head of the Union’s branch in the province. “Restaurants, factories, workshops, and hotels have all been affected as employers struggle to stay afloat.”

Among the most affected sectors is construction. Most building activity has ground to a halt, leaving day laborers without work and future projects in limbo.

Raouf also highlighted the added strain caused by unregulated labor. "Competition from undocumented and foreign workers is undermining job stability for registered employees."