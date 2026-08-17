‘Sectarian’ comments trigger 90-day TV ban on two Iraqi figures

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Monday barred politician Mishaan al-Jubouri and security expert Ahmed al-Sharifi from appearing on media outlets operating in the country for 90 days, citing “sectarian and inflammatory” remarks.

The measure against al-Jubouri stemmed from “sectarian comments” he made during the Ninth Dialogue program on Al-Fallujah satellite channel, according to documents issued by the Commission.

Al-Sharifi faced the same ban over comments he made during the Eighth program on Al-Rasheed satellite channel. The CMC said the remarks incited hatred, undermined civil peace and deepened social divisions.

Iraq ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, placing it alongside Sudan and Yemen near the bottom of the global ranking. The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights has previously warned of rising violations against journalists, including arrests, assaults, kidnappings and restrictions on media coverage, citing growing pressure on press freedom and a lack of accountability for abuses.

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?