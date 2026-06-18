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Baghdad court sentences politician Al-Jubouri to one year in prison

Baghdad court sentences politician Al-Jubouri to one year in prison
2026-06-18T11:00:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court on Thursday sentenced Iraqi politician Mishaan Al-Jubouri in absentia to one year in prison in a case filed by former Parliament Speaker and Taqadum Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

Al-Jubouri said that Al-Halbousi had "threatened, intimidated, and insulted his political opponents without being held accountable."

He also accused Iraqi authorities of failing to prosecute those who "insult religious sanctities, forcibly disappeared thousands of people, threatened the state, and attacked diplomatic missions and official institutions."

Al-Halbousi's media office is yet to comment regarding the allegations.

The legal dispute dates back to late 2023, when Al-Halbousi filed a complaint against Al-Jubouri, accusing him of insulting a "symbol of the democratic system."

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