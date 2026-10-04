Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced a retired major to three years in prison in absentia for illicit enrichment involving two billion dinars ($1.54M), the Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) announced on Sunday.

The Al-Rusafa Misdemeanor Court, which specializes in integrity cases, convicted Haider Taha Hashem under Article 19(3) of the amended Integrity Commission and Illicit Gains Law No. 30 of 2011. It also ordered him to repay the two billion dinars in illicit gains and pay an equivalent fine under Article 19(4), bringing the combined amount to four billion dinars ($3.08M).

The ruling upheld the existing attachment of Hashem’s movable and immovable assets and granted the commission the right to seek compensation for damages once the judgment becomes final.

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