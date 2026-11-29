Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Sunday directed the government to include Paralympic athletes and Iraqi Paralympic Committee staff in the Watan Initiative, a nationwide program providing one million free housing plots to eligible Iraqi families.

Al-Zaidi's media office reported that the prime minister met with members of the Iraqi Paralympic Committee and honored athletes for their achievements. During the meeting, he outlined the government's plans to advance reforms, combat corruption across state institutions, and build a country where citizens enjoy the dignity and standing they deserve.

He also instructed the ministers of Youth and Sports and Labor and Social Affairs, along with the head of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee, to provide Paralympic athletes with the support they need to compete in international tournaments.

The measures include providing sports equipment and improving facilities and infrastructure to help athletes enhance their performance.

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