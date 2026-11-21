Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has approved holding a cabinet meeting in Babil province to address its service and development needs, with a planned visit also set to include the launch of major housing and urban development projects, Provincial Council Chairman Asaad al-Muslimawi said.

During the visit, al-Zaidi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Watan initiative, which aims to ease the housing shortage and curb the spread of informal settlements by providing eligible citizens with residential plots equipped with basic infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Council's media office on Saturday, the visit will also include the launch of a project to build a modern city spanning 5,000 dunams*, following the completion of the necessary procedures and allocation of land. The project is part of the federal government's broader plans to develop modern cities.

The planned meeting follows a cabinet session chaired by al-Zaidi in Najaf province on November 17, which resulted in several decisions for the province. These included allocating serviced residential plots to education staff, preparing plans to revitalize the city center through 2050, completing preparations for Al-Hakim General Hospital, and drawing up preliminary designs for Sadr Medical City.

*1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 square meters

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