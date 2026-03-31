Over 40 Iraqi universities join short film festival in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

More than 40 public and private universities from across Iraq took part Tuesday in the launch of a short film festival hosted by Al-Kitab University in Kirkuk, reflecting growing student interest in filmmaking.

The opening featured screenings of selected short films, with the four-day event set to include additional screenings, specialized workshops and panel discussions on filmmaking.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Iyad Barzanji described the festival as a “platform to support young talent and showcase student work,” highlighting efforts to encourage innovation and knowledge exchange within the academic community.

Ammar Zuhair Sabri, representing the Ministry of Higher Education and overseeing student activities, said the initiative reflects growing interest in cinema within educational institutions and helps develop students’ artistic abilities.