Iran blames US, Israel for President Barzani home attack

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iran’s consul in Najaf blamed a “false flag” operation by the United States and Israel for the drone strike on Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok, rejecting any Iranian involvement.

Saeed Sedeen described the attack as a “heinous act” and said Tehran had already condemned it through Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, both of which labeled the strike a “terrorist act.” He argued the operation was aimed at sowing division in the region, adding that Iran seeks to maintain stable relations with neighboring countries.

Read more: Drone attack on Nechirvan Barzani: A message at the peacemaker’s door

On attacks targeting US bases, Sedeen said strikes are limited to sites used to launch operations against Iran, describing them as “legitimate targets” while insisting Tehran does not intend to harm neighboring states.