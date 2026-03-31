Pope presses Trump to end Iran war before Easter

Shafaq News- Vatican

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran before Easter, urging a political exit from the conflict as it enters its second month.

“I hope the war ends before Easter on April 5,” the pope said, adding that he hopes US President Donald Trump seeks a way out of the fighting. The pontiff criticized leaders who wage war, saying their hands are “stained with blood,” and warned against continued “indiscriminate” airstrikes.

Trump has set an April 6 deadline for a potential agreement with Iran, following the launch of U-Israeli military operations on Feb. 28. The war has since escalated into a broader regional confrontation, with significant casualties and strikes affecting multiple countries across the Middle East.