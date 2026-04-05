Our Book, Our Future: Babil’s book fair returns for fifth year

Shafaq News- Babil

The fifth annual Future Book Fair opened on Sunday at Al-Mustaqbal University in Babil, bringing together more than 30 Iraqi and Arab publishers.

Held under the theme “Our Book, Our Future,” the fair runs from April 4 to April 8, presenting a wide range of scientific, political, literary, and cultural titles, alongside a program of artistic and intellectual activities.

University President Hassan Shaker Majdi inaugurated the event, which drew academics, students, and cultural figures. Speaking to Shafaq News, Assistant President for Scientific Affairs Abbas Abdul Ali Al-Bawi described the fair as a platform that supports knowledge-sharing and reinforces the university’s focus on culture and scientific awareness. He further underlined the importance of strengthening students’ connection to books as a cornerstone of societal development.

Alongside the book displays, the program features scheduled meetings with writers and poets, in addition to theatrical performances and art exhibitions designed to create a dynamic cultural atmosphere. Organizers also introduced a book voucher initiative, allowing students to obtain selected titles free of charge.