PM Al-Sudani mandates air defense overhaul

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday ordered the development and modernization of the country’s air defense systems as tensions across the Middle East intensify.

According to a statement from his office, PM al-Sudani convened a meeting in Baghdad with the Army Chief of Staff, along with senior commanders from the Defense Ministry and the Military Industrialization Authority, dedicated to upgrading Baghdad’s air defense capabilities.

The meeting also underscored the government’s commitment to advancing the country’s security forces across all branches, while enhancing their combat and technical capabilities, in line with its broader program priorities and national security strategy.

Earlier this week, the cabinet approved contracts to procure air defense systems and complete the requirements for related military units. It also reviewed steps to resume traffic over Iraqi airspace under conditions designed to ensure safety and security.

Read more: Iraqi Armed factions' cross-border attacks draw legal warnings and Arab pressure