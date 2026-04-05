Kurdish PM blasts ‘militia’ attacks in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the US Consulate and civilian areas in Erbil, blaming what he described as “terrorist militias.”

Barzani urged Iraq’s federal government to take immediate action against the armed groups responsible and prevent further attacks.

I strongly condemn the heinous attacks by terrorist militias targeting the U.S. Consulate General and civilian areas in Erbil. These deliberate acts of aggression pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. This is… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 5, 2026

Since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the Kurdistan Region has seen a series of attacks affecting diplomatic sites, security positions, oil fields, communications networks, and residential areas. The Community Peacemaker Teams recorded more than 470 incidents, including around 180 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Read more: US-Iraq security agreements keep failing: The PMF, dual loyalty, and Baghdad’s sovereignty deficit