Kurdish PM blasts ‘militia’ attacks in Erbil

Kurdish PM blasts ‘militia’ attacks in Erbil
2026-04-05T13:31:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the US Consulate and civilian areas in Erbil, blaming what he described as “terrorist militias.”

Barzani urged Iraq’s federal government to take immediate action against the armed groups responsible and prevent further attacks.

Since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the Kurdistan Region has seen a series of attacks affecting diplomatic sites, security positions, oil fields, communications networks, and residential areas. The Community Peacemaker Teams recorded more than 470 incidents, including around 180 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Read more: US-Iraq security agreements keep failing: The PMF, dual loyalty, and Baghdad’s sovereignty deficit

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