Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will open applications for its one-million residential land plot project at the beginning of October, a senior official at the Ministry of Construction and Housing told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The official, who requested anonymity, noted that technical and digital preparations are nearing completion to ensure citizens can access the application platform and submit their requests.

Details on the application process and eligibility requirements will be made available when the project launches next month, the official added.

Iraq has faced a housing shortage for decades, with the Ministry of Construction and Housing estimating that the country needs around five million additional housing units to meet growing demand. Since 2003, successive governments have launched numerous housing initiatives and large-scale residential projects aimed at reducing the deficit, but most have failed to achieve their intended goals, leaving the crisis largely unresolved.