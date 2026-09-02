Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport in southern Iraq reopened its airspace and resumed flights to and from Iran on Wednesday, the airport said.

In a notice to travelers, the airport administration said flights between Najaf and Iran had returned to normal and that two planes had landed at Najaf shortly before the announcement.

Flights from Najaf to Iran were briefly suspended overnight Tuesday into Wednesday because of military tensions between Iran and the United States, amid warnings of possible disruption to regional air traffic.