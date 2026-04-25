Iran–Najaf flights resume after 58-day disruption

Shafaq News- Najaf

Flights operated by Iran’s Meraj Airlines on the Tehran–Najaf–Mashhad route resumed for two services scheduled for April 27 and 29, Najaf International Airport reported on Saturday, ending a suspension that lasted more than 58 days.

The airport said it is coordinating with airlines to increase flight frequencies and expand routes in the coming days to support passenger traffic and facilitate arrivals after it had announced on April 16 the return of flights after a halt caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said on April 24 that parts of the country’s airspace and several airports had reopened, with operations resuming gradually based on “technical readiness.” Major carrier Lufthansa upheld its suspension of Tehran flights until October 24, while SalamAir halted services until at least April 30. Others continue to avoid Iranian airspace, opting for longer routes.