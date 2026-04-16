Najaf International Airport reopens following 47-day closure

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport will restore its flight operations on Friday, following a 47-day suspension linked to the joint US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Airport Authority noted that the first incoming flight is scheduled tomorrow at 3:20 a.m., operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines. The reopening follows a series of technical and administrative measures carried out in coordination with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority. Efforts are now underway to gradually restore regular schedules, with operations expected to return to full capacity soon.

Domestic flights has already resumed on April 10, while Iraqi Airways restarted international passenger services on Sunday with its first flight from Baghdad to New Delhi.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran