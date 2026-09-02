Shafaq News- Baghdad

A security force, coordinating with Iraq's Integrity Commission, has arrested several former managers at Rafidain Bank, one of Iraq's largest state-owned banks, over suspected corruption and misuse of public funds, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The investigation focuses on contracts signed in previous years, along with loans and financing for investment projects granted to companies and investors, amid questions over how those facilities were approved and whether they complied with regulations, the source said. It also covers special approvals for loans and advances worth billions of dinars, as investigators work to establish the details and identify the officials and entities that approved them.

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