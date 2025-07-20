Iraq ranks 85th globally in housing affordability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 85th globally in housing affordability relative to income in 2024, according to World Population Review, a platform focused on housing statistics.

The site reported that housing prices in Iraq amount to 8.3% of average individual income, with a housing affordability index score of 1.1%.

Globally, Syria recorded the least affordable housing, where prices represent 112.2% of individual income, and the affordability index stands at just 0.1%. It was followed by Ethiopia (50.3%), Cuba (47.8%), Cameroon (43.2%), and Sri Lanka (39.1%).

Meanwhile, Oman ranked the most affordable country for housing, where home prices account for just 2.9% of income, followed closely by Saudi Arabia at 3.1%.