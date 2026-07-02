Nineveh reports fresh CCHF infection

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Health authorities in Iraq's northern Nineveh province confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Thursday, two days after recording another infection involving a 21-year-old man.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a medical source at the Nineveh Health Directorate identified the patient as a 39-year-old resident of Mosul's Bab Al-Jadeed neighborhood. He was immediately placed in isolation and began treatment under the approved medical protocol.

According to Shafaq News CCHF tracker, Iraq has recorded 155 confirmed infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of 2026. Nineveh has reported 11 cases with no fatalities.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq