Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi authorities arrested a lieutenant colonel on Saturday as he received a 1 million Iraqi dinar ($657.89) bribe in central Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation was conducted by an Integrity Commission team accompanied by a security force.

Authorities have not disclosed the arrested officer's identity.

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