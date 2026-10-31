Nasiriyah officer caught red-handed in bribery case
2026-10-31T11:26:30+00:00
Shafaq News- Dhi Qar
Iraqi authorities arrested a lieutenant colonel on Saturday as he received a 1 million Iraqi dinar ($657.89) bribe in central Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News.
The operation was conducted by an Integrity Commission team accompanied by a security force.
Authorities have not disclosed the arrested officer's identity.
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