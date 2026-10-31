Shafaq News- Daraa

An Israeli military convoy of six vehicles entered western Daraa province in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The vehicles left Al-Jazirah barracks near Maariyah, crossed Abdin village in the Yarmouk Basin, and headed toward Wadi Al-Raqqad, with no arrests, casualties, or property damage reported.

https://t.co/kHBpS49YJs — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 31, 2026

Late Friday, Israeli forces fired illumination flares over Breqa in neighboring Quneitra province and targeted the Tal Akasha woodland on the village’s outskirts with heavy machine guns, according to SOHR.

The Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli activity in Syria, documented at least 10 incidents it classified as “Israeli violations” on Friday across Quneitra, Daraa, and Rural Damascus (Rif Dimashq), comprising three ground incursions, two checkpoints, four aerial operations, and one other incident.

In an earlier report covering October 15–21, the center recorded 88 incidents across four provinces: 58 in Quneitra, 17 in Daraa, nine in Rural Damascus, and four in Damascus. The breakdown included 31 aerial operations, 28 ground incursions, 11 checkpoints, seven raids, six detentions, two shelling incidents, and three other violations.

Read more: Syrians protest Israeli incursions