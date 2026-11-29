Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf province has recorded 68 suspected meningitis cases since the start of 2026, with only one confirmed infection and no reported deaths, the provincial health department said Sunday.

Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, the department’s media director, told Shafaq News that the only confirmed case this year was detected in June, after cerebrospinal fluid tests conducted in Baghdad returned positive results. The patient has since recovered.

Four suspected cases are currently under investigation, with samples sent to central laboratories in Baghdad to confirm or rule out infection, Al-Haddad added.

“Treatment is available free of charge at health facilities, while the pentavalent vaccine for children is offered at health centers,” Al-Haddad said.

The province recorded 121 suspected cases in 2025.

Earlier today, Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi ruled out a meningitis outbreak following reports of more than a dozen deaths in Wasit province, clarifying that encephalitis, rather than meningitis, accounted for 92% of the fatalities.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far