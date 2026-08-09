Korek Telecom faces complete operational shutdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is halting Korek Telecom’s network after canceling a settlement agreement with the company over breaches of its contractual, legal and financial obligations, the country’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) reported on Sunday.

CMC outlined six measures against Korek, including seizure orders for its movable and immovable assets and preparations to suspend its network operations.

Advising Korek subscribers against renewing their subscriptions, topping up their balances, signing up for new services or making payments to the company, it also asked customers to retain their SIM cards and refrain from disposing of them or handing them over to any party.

Korek employees and contractors were instructed to safeguard the company’s property and protect its personal, financial and legal data.

“Unauthorized disclosure, copying or circulation of company information, documents or records could lead to legal action,” the CMC maintained, directing owners of properties hosting Korek telecommunications towers to safeguard the structures and hardware at the sites, while warning that anyone who damages or tampers with the installations could face legal responsibility.

The CMC has intensified its measures against Korek since early 2025, including suspending its internet services over disputes related to its legal and contractual obligations, a move that drew criticism, particularly from subscribers in the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide