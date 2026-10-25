Shafaq News- Tehran

Khazineh Valley in western Iran’s Lorestan province has drawn comparisons to the Grand Canyon in the United States, with its winding rock formations and horseshoe-shaped river bend making it a destination for nature enthusiasts, photographers, and adventure tourists.

Tourism and heritage enthusiast Razzaq Mojaddam told Shafaq News that the valley lies near Khazineh village along the road connecting Pol-e Dokhtar and Andimeshk, close to the border with Ilam province. He said the valley gained recognition for its resemblance to American landscapes, particularly Horseshoe Bend in Arizona.

The Simareh River flows through the valley, forming sweeping curves between steep rock walls. Originating at the confluence of the Gamasiab and Qareh Su rivers, the Simareh later joins the Kashkan River to form the Karkheh, one of southwestern Iran’s major waterways.

The valley was once known for its suspension bridge, which was destroyed in 2018. Plans to rebuild the bridge have been discussed, but Iranian tourism reports published in 2026 say it remains unusable.

The route from Pol-e Dokhtar follows the Andimeshk road for about 47 kilometers to Khazineh village, then continues roughly two kilometers toward the Karkheh II dam construction site and another three kilometers to the former suspension bridge site, Mojaddam said. He recommended spring and fall for visiting, citing milder temperatures and the surrounding landscape.

The valley’s rocky cliffs, river views, and rugged terrain offer opportunities for ecotourism and adventure tourism, although visitor safety and environmental protection remain important considerations.